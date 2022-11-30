Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean announced a private investigation looking into retired Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson's policing and the Boise Police Department will be conducted through Michael Bromwich from Steptoe and Johnson, an independent firm.

During a press conference on Wednesday, McLean said she was "rocked" by the news of Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference under a pseudonym

Interim Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar speaks during a press conference Wednesday at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson.

