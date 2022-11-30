Boise Mayor Lauren McLean answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson, who was slated to speak at a white-nationalist conference.
Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar answers questions Wednesday during a press conference about the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar said his department fully supports the investigation.
Brian Holland, Public Information Officer with the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Local #486, said in regard to the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson that officers "do not and cannot abide by our former captain's ideals."
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson, who was slated to speak at a white-nationalist conference.
Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar answers questions Wednesday during a press conference about the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar said his department fully supports the investigation.
Brian Holland, Public Information Officer with the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Local #486, said in regard to the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson that officers "do not and cannot abide by our former captain's ideals."
BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean announced a private investigation looking into retired Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson's policing and the Boise Police Department will be conducted through Michael Bromwich from Steptoe and Johnson, an independent firm.
"I don’t believe that those ideals are pervasive in our department, but the community must know and we must know what does exist and what's happened in our department,” McLean said. "Our officers serve this community tirelessly and were eager to learn whether Matt Bryngelson's ideology led to any discriminatory impact on our community members or on our police department."
Bromwich and his team will investigate whether Bryngelson's racist beliefs affected his policing, BPD staff, and whether any city resources were used to create or distribute racist material, McLean said.
Bryngelson was slated to speak at a conference put on by a group that promotes "pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
"We do not and cannot abide by our former captain's ideals,"Cpl. Brian Holland said during Wednesday's news conference.
Right now Holland believes this to be an isolated incident.
"We felt that some comments earlier put us all in the same bucket," Holland said. "We don't feel like (those comments) represent our union members. But since then, we're working together to make sure that we're moving forward as a community."
The police department fully supports the investigation and will provide Bromwich with data, documents and interviews necessary, interim Police Chief Ron Winegar said.
"There is no room in the Boise Police Department for those who allow racist or white supremacist views to negatively impact policing in this community," Winegar said. "I personally assure you that our police officers and staff continue to work every day and every night to serve our residents and keep our community safe."
Throughout his time at the department, Winegar said he never once heard a racist comment or witnessed an action that would suggest Bryngelson's views.
Bryngelson retired after 22 years with the department, telling KTVB that he left because he felt he was pushed out and the former police chief was creating a hostile work environment, KTVB previously reported. The former police captain was one of nine officers who filed complaints against former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, who is Asian American. Lee was later asked to resign.
The investigation should be quick and transparent, McLean said, and the city council will approve the contract between the city and Steptoe and Johnson next week. Once complete, a comprehensive report of the investigation will be presented to city council.