BOISE — As the coronavirus continues to run rampant throughout the Treasure Valley, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced a new public health order Thursday and noted police would be available to enforce it, potentially with an arrest or citation.
The new order, which takes effect Monday, will continue the city's face mask requirement, limit city and board and commission meetings, and restrict Boise Airport access, according to a news release from McLean’s office.
Several city facilities, including libraries, city hall and the Boise Depot, will close through mid-January.
The order is in addition to the governor's modified Stage 2 order, which limits social gatherings to 10 people.
"What we are currently doing is not working," the city's release states. "If we do not change our approach our health and our economy will suffer."
Businesses can call non-emergency dispatch to seek police help with enforcement, and residents can call the city clerk's office to report business violations.
“Boise Police will be available to issue a citation or arrest an individual who won’t comply with a business’s protocols once the individual has been asked to leave the business,” according to the release.
In responding to complaints about businesses, city officials will inspect city-licensed businesses and refer businesses not licensed by the city to Central District Health. The city will let business owners know a complaint has been filed and discuss potential consequences.
“Businesses licensed by the City of Boise that are found to pose a clear and immediate threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public may have their business license suspended for at least 10 days on the first violation, at least 20 days on the second violation and a year revocation on a third violation,” the release reads.