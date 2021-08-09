BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Monday called for the release of body camera footage from three recent shootings by the Boise Police Department, prior to the completion of investigations into the incidents.
Minutes after McLean’s announcement, a news release from Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts’ office said such a move would undermine the investigations and “constitutional due process.”
McLean on Friday sent a letter to Bennetts requesting that footage of the shootings, which took place in a span of less than a month, be released. The mayor said she understands the public’s frustrations with the amount of time — often months — between an incident and the release of relevant images.
“Up until now, the prosecutor’s office has requested that the city withhold body camera footage from the public during ongoing investigations,” McLean said. “However, there is significant community interest in all three of these shootings — and for good reason.”
On June 27, Boise Police shot and wounded a suspect while investigating a report of a child abduction. Then on July 11, Boise Police shot and wounded a suspect driving a stolen moving van after a pursuit and after the suspect repeatedly rammed a patrol car. Less than two weeks later, on July 23, police shot and killed a suspect who pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them during an arrest; the weapon turned out to be a semi-automatic BB gun.
A statement from the prosecutor’s office said releasing body camera footage of these incidents would undermine investigations by Ada County’s Critical Incident Taskforce and undermine “constitutional due process” and Idaho ethical rules.
“The critical incident taskforce investigations are real criminal investigations that could result in charges being filed against police officers or others and we believe the evidence should be maintained in a way consistent with evidence in every other criminal case,” it said. “Premature release of any evidence in criminal investigations violates the due process rights of those who may be charged and prevents a fair trial. We will not be party to impeding the pursuit of justice.”
The Boise Police Department is part of a Critical Incident Task Force that also includes Meridian and Garden City Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police. The five agencies operate the task force under a memorandum of understanding. When a critical incident occurs — defined as a police shooting, a death in custody, or another major incident — the task force is convened to investigate it, and an agency other than the one involved is put in charge of the investigation.
During a discussion with reporters last week Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee signaled that he was in favor of releasing footage sooner. Lee said he was “having conversations with my colleagues about how we can get to a way that we can more rapidly release video.”
McLean noted that she stands “side by side with our police officers and our community.”
“Releasing body camera footage for our community to view in a timely manner is an important step toward accountability,” she said.