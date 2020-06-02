BOISE — From the steps of Boise City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor of Boise and the acting police chief implored people to remain peaceful if they planned to attend that night's candlelight vigil to honor members of the African American community who have died at the hands of police and fellow citizens.
Hundreds of people turned out for a demonstration at the Idaho Capitol on Monday night, and marched through downtown Boise while chanting the name of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Video of Floyd’s death have sparked protests in cities across the country, some of which have turned violent.
Monday night’s protest — which lasted into the early hours of Tuesday morning — remained peaceful. While police did arrest an 18-year-old Garden City man early on in the night after they say he illegally fired a gun into the ground, they believe the incident was an accident, and no one was injured, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.
Mayor Lauren McLean said Tuesday she hopes any events can remain peaceful going forward.
“We’re asking that if you attend … that you come in peace and respect to honor those who have lost their lives to racism,” McLean said.
Acting Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar acknowledged that while there were tense moments during Monday night’s protest, he appreciated protesters’ ability to remain peaceful. He said he wanted to promote an atmosphere for protesters “to express themselves safely.”
More than once, when the mood was especially tense, protesters chanted “keep the peace” during the demonstration on Monday night.
Some of the protesters came dressed in militaristic garb carrying assault-style weapons. Asked a question about people carrying guns to the events, Winegar said the Boise Police Department supports all the rights of the city’s residents but said he “didn’t know if it was a good idea to have lots of guns” at the rally.
If protesters were carrying guns because they were worried about their safety, he said, he was confident in the ability of police to ensure the events were safe. He said he’d already spoken with the organizers of the scheduled vigil about safety.
Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez also spoke at the press conference, and reminded people they don’t have to attend the vigil if they didn’t feel comfortable. The real work to improve the situation, she said, is done when people educate themselves on racism and social justice — something people can do while staying home.
“You don’t have to go to the event tonight,” she said. “It’s a wonderful vigil, it’s there to honor the dead, but it’s not where the work is done.”
At the tail-end of the press conference, Winegar acknowledged a passerby who stood behind members of the media at the press conference, holding a sign.
“I don’t want to draw too much attention to it, but I see a sign in the back here that says, ‘Where is the love,’” Winegar said. “And I hope the answer to that is right here in Boise."