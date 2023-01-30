Gavel

SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties were sentenced in federal court in Seattle on Friday for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ at a bar in the suburb of Lynnwood.

Judge Richard Jones sentenced the men to varying prison terms, the Daily Herald reported.

