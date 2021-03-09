BOISE — A federal judge sentenced Aaron John Lane, 57, of Boise, to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child in a case involving a 13-year-old victim.
Lane pleaded guilty to the charge in December. On Monday, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Lane to 300 months in prison and ordered that he pay a $3,000 fine, in addition to a 20-year supervised release term he will serve following his release from prison, according to a press release.
Winmill additionally ordered Lane to forfeit the electronic devices used in the commission of the offense, and as a result of his conviction, he will be required to register as a sex offender for what prosecutors said is a second time.
According to court records, the mother of the 13-year-old victim contacted law enforcement in July 2019 to report that Lane had been communicating with her daughter on Facebook.
Investigators discovered Lane was already a registered sex offender and had posed as a teenage male during his communications with the victim, asking her to send explicit images of herself, law enforcement told prosecutors.
Lane was arrested after arranging to meet the 13-year-old and, during an interview with investigators, he admitted to communicating with the victim and receiving explicit images of her, prosecutors said.
Law enforcement seized two cellphones belonging to Lane during the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation examined the cellphones after obtaining a search warrant, where investigators said they found communications between Lane and other underage girls through Facebook and Instagram.
A federal magistrate judge granted an additional search warrant for Lane’s social media accounts, where the FBI said discovered that Lane had requested and received sexually explicit images from several minors.
The Boise Police Department assisted the FBI in the investigation. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat “the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse” in the United States, wrote the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.