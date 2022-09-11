Support Local Journalism


It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home.

Retired smokejumper and self-taught homebuilder Todd Jinkins is currently building his first rammed earth home. It’s also the fourth home he’s built in the past 22 years.

Rammned Earth construction

Boise builder Todd Jinkins explains the technique that goes into building a rammed earth home on Wednesday.
Rammned Earth construction

Boise builder Todd Jinkins points out the different layers that come together to build a rammed earth home on Wednesday.

