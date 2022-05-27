BOISE — A Boise man was sentenced to up to life in prison for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl and trafficking heroin.
Mason Yant, 42, was arrested in September 2021 after a nine-hour standoff when Nampa and Boise police officers went to his residence to serve a warrant.
Yant discharged a firearm toward four officers, but none were injured during the standoff and officers were able to take him into custody, a press release said.
Contraband was seized during the course of the investigation, which included 8.8 pounds of powder fentanyl, 11 pounds of fetanyl pills disguised as fake Oxycontin, 0.44 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, 11 firearms and over $20,000, the press release said.
Yant pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to traffic heroin, conspiracy to deliver and manufacture a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Ada County District Judge Peter Barton sentenced Yant to serve up to life in prison with 20 years fixed before being eligible for parole.
"Those looking to distribute illegal, dangerous drugs in our community should be deterred by this sentence Judge Barton handed down,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. “This investigation led by Boise Police and Nampa Police detectives undoubtedly removed hundreds of doses of dangerous and deadly drugs from our community. These partnerships are crucial in our mission of public safety.”
