BOISE — Ada County Sheriff’s deputies last week arrested a 24-year-old man after they bought a pound-and-a-half of marijuana from him during the course of an investigation.
Morgan C. Dotson was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of delivery of a controlled substance, all of which are felonies. Deputies had bought marijuana from him twice before, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s blog.
When deputies served a search warrant on his Boise Bench home, they found more than $4,000 in cash and many illegal drugs in Dotson’s home on the Boise Bench, including:
- MDMA
- LSD
- Psilocybin
- Mushrooms
- Marijuana
- Marijuana concentrate
Detectives had been investigating Dotson since December, after they learned he was possibly selling drugs from his home in the area of Rose Hill and Latah streets.
Trafficking in marijuana is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
When Dotson made his initial appearance in court Friday, a magistrate judge set his bond at $250,000, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository. Dotson is next scheduled to appear in court March 5.