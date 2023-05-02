BOISE – A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder stemming from a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Boise in September 2021.
Timmothy Morgan, 21, was found guilty in February of the second-degree murder of 28-year-old Lamont “Bam” Rogers. On Tuesday, Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin sentenced Morgan to serve up to life in prison, with 25 years fixed before being eligible for parole.
During the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021, at the intersection of Sixth and Grove streets, Morgan shot Rogers at least eight times before fleeing the scene, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“This defendant’s senseless actions led to the death of a young man, which will forever impact Mr. Rogers’ family and friends. This murder also impacted the community who expects to feel safe when they’re in downtown Boise,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “I want to thank the Boise Police patrol officers, who responded immediately to the scene as they heard shots fired, the homicide detectives for their thorough investigation, and finally, my trial team, for their hard work on this case, which ultimately ensured justice was served.”
The state recommended a fixed life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder while also factoring in Morgan’s propensity for violence, the release said.
Morgan was previously sentenced to 20 years fixed before being eligible for parole in an unrelated case on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The fixed sentence on the second-degree murder charge was ordered to be served concurrently to this previous sentence, effectively adding five years of fixed time for Morgan to serve for the murder of Rogers.