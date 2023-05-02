Idaho Press police lights stock image

BOISE – A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder stemming from a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Boise in September 2021.

Timmothy Morgan, 21, was found guilty in February of the second-degree murder of 28-year-old Lamont “Bam” Rogers. On Tuesday, Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin sentenced Morgan to serve up to life in prison, with 25 years fixed before being eligible for parole.

