BOISE — Ten years ago, after a 12-year-old Boise girl reported sexual abuse by a male relative, the man intimidated her into recanting her report, according to prosecutors, and charges against him were dropped.
That wasn't the end of the case, though. Years later, police arrested the man, 52-year-old Gunnar Ericsson, after receiving a tip about child pornography. On Wednesday, Ericsson was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison, with another 70 possible after that, for sexual abuse and child pornography charges.
In handing down the sentence, 4th District Court Judge Deborah Bail said his creation and distribution of the material fed “the darkest parts of the dark web.”
After a November trial, a jury convicted Ericsson of seven felonies, including one count of sexual abuse of a child, and six counts of possession of sexually exploitative material. That sentence puts an end to a case police and prosecutors say was 10 years in the making.
It began in 2010, when the girl was 12 and wanted to be a model, Bail said at Wednesday’s hearing. Ericsson offered to help by taking photos of her — on Wednesday he still referred to the pictures as being for “her modeling portfolio,” although he acknowledged they were inappropriate. The girl, however, did report the inappropriate pictures, said John Dinger, the case’s prosecutor.
“Eventually she came forward, the search of (Ericsson’s) home was done, there were devices taken, and she very clearly described the pictures that he took at the time, but they weren’t found,” Dinger said.
After the girl met with authorities and testified at a grand jury, she suddenly recanted her disclosure. In court, Dinger said police and prosecutors now know Ericsson pressured her into recanting; at the time authorities didn’t know. Thus, the charges against Ericsson were dropped.
“He basically got a free pass,” Dinger said. “The charges were dismissed. He could’ve walked away, but he didn’t. … The police somehow missed the pictures (of the girl), but he kept them. He had them somewhere, because then he started to use them again.”
Dinger said Ericsson kept downloading and viewing child pornography, and let other people do so as well. Bail said he ran a website depicting child pornography, and posted articles about how to groom children for sexual abuse. One of the officers investigating the case, she said, called it “the most extensive and elaborate pornography he had seen.”
Police didn’t know about it until 2017. That year, they received an online tip about child pornography that led them to Ericsson’s computer. After almost a year of investigation, they arrested him.
It was only after the 2017 tip that a Boise police detective realized Ericsson was connected to the 2010 case. The detective had been tangentially involved in the original case, but he knew enough to connect the two cases.
“He found these missing pictures,” Dinger said.
So, a decade later, they found the girl, now an adult. She told them she’d been intimidated into recanting her story, and told them about how Ericsson had sexually abused her.
“She’s doing well in spite of him, not because of him,” Dinger said. “But she had to live with this for years.”
When Ericsson spoke in court Wednesday, he apologized to everyone involved.
“While I have maintained my innocence all along, I do recognize the bad decisions that I have made that have helped to contribute to me standing before you today, Your Honor,” Ericsson said.
He said he lost everything — his marriage, his career, his reputation — after the initial 2010 charges. He couldn’t hold a job because of his history, and changed his name. In that downward spiral, he said he should’ve reached out for help, but he didn’t.
“Contrary to what the prosecution wants you to believe, I know my heart,” he said. “I know I am a good man.”
Bail said she felt Ericsson still harbored a great deal of resentment as a result of the 2010 charges. She said when he appeared in a video of a 2018 police interview, she felt he was a “very arrogant, very angry person.”
Dinger noted the ripple effect of Ericsson’s crimes could continue outward in the coming years.
“It’s likely in my career, it’s likely in (Ericsson’s attorney’s career), it’s even possible, Your Honor, in your career we will deal with these pictures again in an unrelated child pornography case,” he said.