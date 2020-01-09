BOISE — A district court judge on Tuesday sentenced a Boise man to a fixed 15 years in prison — with another 15 possible after that — after a jury in October convicted him of rape and attempted strangulation.
Prosecutors claimed Rod Fulton, 47, held a knife to his wife’s throat as he raped her in his home in the 1600 block of South Empire Way in April 2018.
Fulton was initially arrested that same month on suspicion of attempted strangulation, but prosecutors charged him with other felonies as the investigation continued — namely, investigators found evidence of the rape, as well as evidence Fulton threatened his wife with a knife.
During Fulton’s sentencing Tuesday, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 4th District Court Judge Michael Reardon called Fulton “among the most dangerous people that we in this job have to deal with.”
The case’s survivor, whom the Idaho Press is not naming in this story, was present during the sentencing hearing, according to the release.
“I encourage anyone in a similar situation to utilize the many services available because they provide help in reporting and getting out of a dangerous situation,” the survivor is quoted as saying in the release.
Judge Reardon, to Fulton, said, “It couldn’t be more obvious in your case because you have no empathy, you express no empathy, you blame your victim and you project attitudes that are grandiose to the point of delusion,” according to the release. “I was told a long time ago that we save prison for people that scare us, not the ones that make us mad. And you frighten me.”
Fulton’s first jury trial began in August, but Reardon declared a mistrial after a witness called by prosecutors — a man they said Fulton had spoken to in jail — appeared in court while he was high on methamphetamine.
After a second trial in October, a jury convicted Fulton of two charges — rape and attempted strangulation, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository. About two weeks after that, prosecutors dismissed the other two charges Fulton had faced, which were aggravated assault and the sentence enhancement of use of a deadly weapon.