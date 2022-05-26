BOISE — A Boise man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for stalking teenage victims at local Ada County parks and possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Kyle C. Baxter, 39, stalked several teenage girls at multiple parks and assaulted one of them, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. He also made a sexually suggestive comment and appeared to be recording one victim.
He texted one of the victims following an encounter at the park and engaged her in a sexually explicit conversation, the press release said.
Baxter was later arrested in August 2021 after three of his victims reported the conduct to Ada County deputies.
The victims told law enforcement they recognized Baxter as having followed them at a Meridian park earlier that summer, the press release said.
Baxter was also found to possess hundreds of sexually exploitative images and videos of minors.
Baxter pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of felony first-degree stalking, one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 and two counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a minor, according to the press release.
At Wednesday’s sentencing, District Judge James Cawthon said the defendant’s actions were “traumatizing and inexcusable,” and stated his conduct was “rooted with sexual offenses being the goal.”
“I want to thank the victims in this case for speaking out and reporting the alarming conduct by the defendant,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a press release. “Their courage to come forward quickly to report, and the Meridian Police officers’ and Ada County Sheriff’s deputies’ thorough follow up of these investigations, allowed my office to ensure justice was served.”
Alexandra Duggan is the crime / public safety reporter for the Idaho Press. Follow her on twitter @dugganreports.