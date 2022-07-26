...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Boise man was sentenced to decades in prison for an attack that left one man dead and another man injured.
Lance Garver, 52, of Boise, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery; he will serve 20 years before he's eligible for parole, according to a press release from the Ada County prosecutor's office.
Garver hospitalized two men in December 2020, the release said. One victim, Cameron Bilbrey, was treated at the hospital and released. The second victim, Steven Ochoa, died from his injuries suffered during the attack in January 2021.
“These were senseless crimes, and I extend my thoughts to all those who were impacted,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “Thank you to the Boise Police detectives for their hard work on this investigation.”