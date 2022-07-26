Gavel

File photo

 Blogtrepreneur Flickr Photostream

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Boise man was sentenced to decades in prison for an attack that left one man dead and another man injured.

Lance Garver, 52, of Boise, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery; he will serve 20 years before he's eligible for parole, according to a press release from the Ada County prosecutor's office.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments