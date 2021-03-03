BOISE — Robert William Havery, 40, of Boise was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday on charges including receipt of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Havery to serve a five-year supervised release term after completing his prison sentence and register as a sex offender.
According to court records, Havery pleaded guilty to the charges on June 29. Records show he communicated online and through text message with a 14-year-old girl from Junction City, Oregon, beginning in December 2016.
“For three years, Havery’s communications with the minor were sexual in nature, and included Havery expressing his sexual attraction to the minor, and desire to meet with her and have sex,” wrote the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a press release. “During the communications, the minor produced images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sent them to Havery."
Havery drove from Idaho to Oregon on Dec. 7, 2019, “picked the minor up, and drove her back to his residence in Boise,” where they engaged in sexual contact, according to prosecutors.
On Dec. 10, 2019, officers with the Boise Police Department received information that the minor was missing from her home in Oregon and was suspected to be in Boise with Havery, prompting officers to approach his residence. According to court records they discovered the minor victim unclothed in Havery’s bed. They both admitted to engaging in sexual contact at the residence, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The FBI assisted in the investigation.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.