BOISE — About three-fourths of the way through Ebony Small’s victim-impact statement Thursday afternoon in an Ada County courtroom, 4th District Court Judge Steven Hippler told her she could take as long as she needed to speak.
By then, she was speaking through sobs, and needed to stop to catch her breath.
Small was one of two victims who spoke before Hippler sentenced 25-year-old Carlos Sandoval of Boise to a fixed 35 years in prison, with the possibility of life in prison.
In November, Sandoval pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, admitting he shot and killed his stepfather, Andy Jones, 45, in August.
Jones had been dating Sandoval’s mother before her death in 2017 and, at the time of the killing, Sandoval lived with him in a trailer in the 1700 block of Boise’s Fry Street. Tiffany Holloway also lived there. She was injured during the shooting, but did not die. Holloway was the other victim to speak in court Thursday.
Jones, who grew up in California and moved to Boise in 2004, was Small’s brother and, as she said in court, her “protector.”
“This has been the worst nightmare,” Small said. “Months later, it still feels like a bad dream. I think it’s going to get better, and it’s not.”
Jones had six children, she said, and their children — Jones’ grandchildren — will never know him. Small said she felt it was an injustice that Sandoval could still interact with his own child while Jones couldn’t.
“My forgiveness will fall on the day (Sandoval) takes his last breath,” Small said.
Other people in the neighborhood knew Sandoval and Jones had a dispute on Aug. 2, the day of the murder, attorneys said in court Thursday. The relationship between the two was sometimes rocky. In a video of an interview with Boise police detectives played in court Thursday, Sandoval said he “hated” Jones. He claimed Jones facilitated his mother’s drug use.
“She came and visited me while I was locked up (in juvenile detention) … and I didn’t recognize her,” Sandoval told the detectives in the video, through tears. “She didn’t have any teeth.”
It was at that moment, he said, that he knew he hated Jones.
But Tamera Kelly, one of the case’s prosecutors, pointed out Sandoval hadn’t been particularly close with his mother, despite offering her relationship with Jones as a reason why he killed the man. Sandoval had a violent criminal record as a juvenile and used drugs, Kelly said. He’d been in and out of the juvenile correction system. In his sentencing, Hippler noted Sandoval had had prior gang involvement.
But on the day he fired multiple shots and killed Jones, Kelly argued, Sandoval was simply upset at a perceived disrespect from Jones. Earlier in the day, Jones had made a crude comment about Sandoval’s girlfriend in a text message, and it was that comment that angered Sandoval, according to Kelly.
Jones came home from work to talk to Sandoval about the dispute, which was when Sandoval shot him multiple times with Jones’ own 9mm Taurus.
The killing, Kelly said, wasn’t about his mother — it was about “jealousy, his ego, and being challenged.”
“The defendant struggles with boundaries, and he cannot be pushed,” Kelly said. “And to people who push him, this is the response he gives.”
Eric Rolfsen, Sandoval’s attorney, noted Sandoval’s three-hour interview with detectives, which was played in court, took place hours after the killing.
“So I think we have to take with a grain of salt some of this tough-guy talk we’re hearing,” Rolfsen said.
While he believed Sandoval deserved to be in prison for the crime, he didn’t think Sandoval deserved life in prison. Sandoval had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder against his attorneys’ advice, Rolfsen said, and he’d done so ostensibly to make the process easier on Jones’ family.
Still, Hippler voiced concerns for public safety in sentencing Sandoval. He even said he had concerns about Sandoval in prison, where acts of disrespect are sometimes resolved through violence.
“It seems to be his answer to any affront, is violence,” Hippler said.
Hippler said he believed there was a chance Sandoval could change, but said it would likely take decades — he didn’t believe, for instance, the 20-year sentence Rolfsen suggested would be long enough. He opted to sentence Sandoval to life in prison, but said Sandoval would be eligible for parole after 35 years.
Sandoval himself spoke in court only briefly on Thursday, apologizing to those he'd hurt.
“I don’t ask for forgiveness,” he said. “It’s not my place.”