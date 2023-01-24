A 28-year-old Boise man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a road rage incident and shooting a man outside of a Boise concert venue.
Ethan Byrd was sentenced in two cases that occurred in September 2021 less than 30 minutes apart from each other, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace sentenced Byrd to up to 30 years in prison. He must serve seven years before he is eligible for parole.
In the first incident, law enforcement was dispatched to a report of a man, later identified as Byrd, who was swerving his vehicle at another vehicle and brandishing a firearm.
Shortly after that call came in, a Boise Police patrol officer spotted a man matching the calling party’s description outside The Shredder, a Boise concert venue. The officer then heard a gunshot and saw Byrd holding a firearm. Byrd fled on foot and was apprehended moments later near the venue.
After conducting an investigation, law enforcement determined Byrd had fired his gun at music performer Darin Wall, bassist for Seattle-based heavy metal band Greyhawk, who was hit in the leg and injured. Wall told police he noticed Byrd acting aggressively outside the venue and that he rushed Byrd when he spotted his gun. Law enforcement found two firearms and additional loaded magazines in Byrd's possession during their investigation.
In August 2022, a jury found Byrd guilty of aggravated battery, with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor concealed carry under the influence. After the trial, Byrd pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for threatening those in the vehicle.