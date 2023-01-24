Gavel

A 28-year-old Boise man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a road rage incident and shooting a man outside of a Boise concert venue.

Ethan Byrd was sentenced in two cases that occurred in September 2021 less than 30 minutes apart from each other, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace sentenced Byrd to up to 30 years in prison. He must serve seven years before he is eligible for parole.

