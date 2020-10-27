BOISE — The Idaho man who ran his own church and pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl last year will spend at least three years in prison.
A judge on Monday sentenced Bret Welty, 49, to up to 12 years in prison after Welty in December pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor younger than 16 years old. The charge stems from an August 2019 incident. At the time, he was running his own church out of his home and acting as its pastor. He’d also been involved in other churches in the area, although not as a pastor. In August 2019, he was a pastor to the 15-year-old girl and her family. Since the girl was having problems with anxiety, she was staying with Welty. During her stay, Welty touched her inappropriately for between 30 minutes and an hour, according to prosecutors.
Following his guilty plea in December, 4th District Court Judge Deborah Bail denied a request to lower his $250,000 bail saying she was concerned about his “access to children.” Thus he remained in jail until his sentencing on Monday, which Bail also presided over.
As a result of his guilty plea to the lewd conduct charge, prosecutors agreed to ask the judge to dismiss another charge, sexual abuse with a child younger than 16 years old. The judge obliged them and dismissed the charge.