BOISE — A Boise man who lives on the block where Boise police officers shot and killed a woman in October has filed a tort claim against the city, saying the rear window of his Buick LeSabre was damaged during the incident, causing more than $500 in damage.
Daniel Clegg Jr. filed the tort claim Nov. 11. According to the claim, he paid $540.60 to have the window fixed. A tort claim isn’t a lawsuit, but may precede a lawsuit. A tort claim is simply a notice from one party to another that the reporting party feels a wrong has been committed.
The claim has its origins in the events of Oct. 20. At about 6 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of North Clover Drive in Boise near Veterans Memorial Park to investigate a report of a suspicious person. Police found Amber DeWitt, 33, of Caldwell in her car.
According to an October news release from the Boise Police Department, DeWitt began fidgeting with things in her car. Police say she didn’t comply with officers’ requests to stop reaching for things in the car and eventually produced a gun — later determined to be a BB gun that resembled a 9 mm handgun — and pointed it at one of the officers.
According to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office, DeWitt died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
In his tort claim, Clegg wrote that police stopped a vehicle in front of his home “and gun shots were exchanged.”
“The results were the rear window of my car was shot out,” Clegg wrote. “There was another vehicle in the area shot multiple times during this ‘stop’ as well.”
Danny Boyd, who also lives in the neighborhood and who called the police on DeWitt after he said she pounded on his door early that morning, said the second vehicle damaged was an SUV parked near Clegg’s house. It, too, was struck in the back window, Boyd said.
Clegg said in the notice of tort claim that work was completed on his 2003 Buick LeSabre on Nov. 1. Although he estimated the cost initially as $569.99, he actually paid $540.69 after a discount. In a phone interview Monday, Clegg confirmed he was hoping to receive the $540.69 from the city as a result of the claim.
He also doesn’t blame police for what happened.
“It wasn’t the policeman’s fault that it happened,” Clegg said. “The person that was involved wanted it to happen the way that it did, so I’m not blaming the police, and that’s all I have to say on the subject.”
A critical incident task force, led by the Meridian Police Department, investigated the incident.
Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea confirmed via email Monday officers are done investigating the case and have sent the results of their investigation to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Attorneys there will decide whether to file criminal charges against the two officers involved.
In October, the Boise Police Department confirmed both officers had been placed on paid leave under department policy.
The Idaho Press could not reach Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Thomas for comment.
Mike Journee, spokesman for the city of Boise, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.