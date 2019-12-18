BOISE — Boise police officers are still looking for a man who has been missing since last month.
Frank Burns, 52, of Boise has been missing since Nov. 30, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.
His vehicle was reported to Boise Police dispatchers on Dec. 16.
Callers reported seeing the vehicle parked near Lucky Peak Reservoir for several days, according to Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the department.
Despite an extensive search of the area, officers have not found him.
Police are asking anyone with information about Burns to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.