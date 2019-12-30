MERIDIAN — A Boise man was scheduled to appear in court Monday after being arrested in connection with a suspected road-rage incident in which police say he pointed a gun at another man.
Officers say Jacob Bear, 35, got into a road-rage incident Friday night with another driver, a 32-year-old man, in the area of North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue in Meridian, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department.
The victim later told police Bear pointed a gun at him after the incident.
Police believe Bear followed the man into Boise.
Boise police officers stopped Bear in the 10000 block of Fairview Avenue, according to Galbreaith.
Meridian police officers later arrived on the scene and arrested him. They also searched his vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun and an open container of alcohol, according to Galbreaith.
Bear was booked into the Ada County Jail at 8:39 p.m. on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of an open container by a driver, according to the jail’s website.
Bear was scheduled to appear in court Monday.