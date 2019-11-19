BOISE — A Boise man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder, admitting he had shot his stepfather roughly eight times in August.
Police and prosecutors say Carlos Sandoval, 24, killed Andrew “Andy” Jones on Aug. 2 in the 1700 block of north Fry Street in Boise.
At his preliminary hearing in September, witnesses said Jones had sent Sandoval a text earlier in the day that upset upset him. Witnesses also spoke about Sandoval’s moodiness, flashes of anger and excessive drinking — though witnesses also testified that certain people were able to calm him down.
In court Monday, Eric Rolfsen, Sandoval’s attorney, said Sandoval had been “committed” before, and asked 4th District Court Judge Steven Hippler to order Sandoval undergo a mental health evaluation, which the judge agreed to do.
Although Sandoval had pleaded not guilty on Sept. 30 to the first-degree murder charge, he changed that plea Monday. As a result, prosecutors agreed to ask the judge to dismiss the other charges he faced, which were aggravated battery and the sentence enhancement of use of a deadly weapon.
When Hippler asked Sandoval why he was guilty, Sandoval replied, “I shot Andy around eight times.”
Hippler scheduled the case for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 23. Attorneys expect that hearing to last about half of the day.