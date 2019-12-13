BOISE — Anthony Alcala pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in relation to a shooting in April that left one person dead and two people injured on the Boise Bench.
Alcala, 20, previously pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and a sentence enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of those crimes. The Ada County Clerk's Office confirmed he changed his plea Thursday and will be sentenced Feb. 28.
Another defendant, 18-year-old Jessica Perez, pleaded guilty earlier this year. She was sentenced to five years in prison with the possibility of parole after two years for being an accessory to the crime.
Both faced charges in connection with the night of April 14, when police and prosecutors say Alcala and Perez, along with Taja McMurtrey-Winn, 23, drove to a home in the 1900 block of South Owyhee Street in Boise.
During a June preliminary hearing, witnesses testified Perez had a disagreement with one of the people who lived in the home, 21-year-old Natalie Martinez.
According to witness testimony, Perez, McMurtrey-Winn and Alcala drove to the home that night so Perez could take Martinez up on a challenge to fight her.
Martinez’s sister, Briana Martinez, 19, and Sonny Heidenreich, now 20, eventually joined in the scuffle, according to witnesses.
During that fight, Alcala fired multiple shots into the group of people — injuring Heidenreich and Natalie Martinez and killing Briana Martinez, police and prosecutors say. Natalie Martinez and Heidenreich received treatment and were later released from a local hospital.
After the shooting, Alcala, McMurtrey-Winn and Perez fled the scene and evaded arrest until the next day, when police found them at a home in Meridian, according to officials.
McMurtrey-Winn — who prosecutors claimed was the least culpable — pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime earlier this year.
In October, 4th District Court Judge Samuel Hoagland handed her a prison sentence of up to five years — but suspended all of the sentence in favor of probation. If she successfully completes her probation and complies with its terms — such as achieving a GED within a year and passing drug tests — she will not have to go to prison.
Ada County public safety reporter Tommy Simmons contributed to this report.