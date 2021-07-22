Police car on the street
A 26-year-old Boise man was killed Wednesday night when his vehicle rolled on Interstate 84 west of Glenns Ferry.

Vincent Toreph was driving east on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder at approximately 10 p.m., an Idaho State Police news release said. Toreph overcorrected and his vehicle rolled into the median and landed in the westbound lanes. The westbound lanes were completely blocked for approximately 15 minutes, then partially blocked for another two hours.

Toreph was not wearing a seat belt. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

