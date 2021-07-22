We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A 26-year-old Boise man was killed Wednesday night when his vehicle rolled on Interstate 84 west of Glenns Ferry.
Vincent Toreph was driving east on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder at approximately 10 p.m., an Idaho State Police news release said. Toreph overcorrected and his vehicle rolled into the median and landed in the westbound lanes. The westbound lanes were completely blocked for approximately 15 minutes, then partially blocked for another two hours.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Toreph was not wearing a seat belt. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.