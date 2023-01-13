Matthew Lehigh mug

Matthew Lehigh

 Ada County Sheriff

A Boise man who is accused of yelling homophobic slurs and trying to hit people with his car has been indicted for a federal hate crime. 

The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12, 2022, Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, attempted to cause bodily injury to two people in Boise by driving his car at them, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. This assault, the indictment alleges, was motivated by the actual and perceived sexual orientation of the victims.

