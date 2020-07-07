BOISE — A 76-year-old man faces five felony charges after police and prosecutors say he pointed a BB gun at a group of people Monday night.
Michael Hoskins of Boise is charged with five counts of aggravated assault after the incident, which police responded to at roughly 6:45 p.m. on North Fry Street, according to Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department.
A preliminary investigation shows Hoskins pointed a BB gun at five people, Williams said in an email. “The victims believed the gun was real and were fearful for their safety. Hoskins was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on five counts of Aggravated Assault.”
The definition of assault in Idaho law includes any "act which creates a well-founded fear in such other person that such violence is imminent."
The law then defines aggravated assault as "an assault with a deadly weapon or instrument without intent to kill; or by any means or force likely to produce great bodily harm with any vitriol, corrosive acid, or a caustic chemical of any kind."
It also includes "any firearm, though unloaded or so defective that it can not be fired" in its definition of "deadly weapon."
At Hoskins’ initial appearance in court Tuesday, Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball ordered he should be released from jail but supervised, according to online court records. He also ordered Hoskins should have no contact with the case’s victims.
Hoskins is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Aggravated assault in Idaho is punishable by up to five years in prison in Idaho.