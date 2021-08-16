We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A Boise man who disappeared while he was riding his motorcycle was killed when he veered off the highway and over a dropoff, the Boise County Sheriff said.
Bob Paterson, 40, was found dead Saturday afternoon about a mile and a half from the High Bridge on Highway 21. Paterson's family had reported him missing Thursday after he failed to return from Idaho City.
According to Sheriff Scott Turner, Paterson was headed south on Highway 21 when he apparently lost control on a corner, went off the road and over the edge. His motorcycle and body were found 250 feet down the steep embankment at about 4 p.m. Saturday when an Ada County Sheriff's deputy who was assisting with the Boise County search peered over the edge of the dropoff.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, Turner said. The incident remains under investigation.