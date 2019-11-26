A 27-year-old Boise man died Monday night on State Highway 55 north of Donnelly after he attempted to pass a vehicle on the snow-covered roadway and rolled his truck, according to Idaho State Police.
Police say Kenneth Fourtner was driving north in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma when he attempted to pass a woman driving a 2010 Mini Cooper.
Fourtner drove off the east side of the road and rolled his vehicle. Fourtner was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Toyota, according to police. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, 59-year-old Jennifer Sadhana, was taken to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center. Police did not specify the nature or extent of her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Police investigated the crash near milepost 132.8, north of Donnelly, at about 7:56 p.m. Monday. The lanes of the highway were blocked for about 20 minutes.
ISP continues to investigate the crash.