MERIDIAN — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a Friday traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Thomas Shirk, of Boise, was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle near the intersection of North Eagle Road and Baldcypress Street in Meridian, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Shirk was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and first responders took him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died just after 9:30 p.m. of blunt force traumatic injuries to the head. His death has been ruled an accident, according to the release.
The Meridian Police Department is still investigating the crash.