BOISE — After a five-day trial, a jury on Tuesday convicted a Boise man of seven felonies related to the possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of children.
The Boise Police Department investigated Gunnar Ericsson, 52, for almost a year before they arrested him in September 2018 on suspicion of four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the department’s spokeswoman, Haley Williams, said at the time. She said officers found child pornography on computers in Ericsson’s home in north Boise.
The case didn’t go to trial for more than a year. At one point, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository, Ericsson faced 13 felonies related to child pornography and abuse. However, prosecutors agreed to dismiss five of those charges at a Nov. 5 hearing, according to the repository. Four of those charges had to do with the production of child pornography; the fifth had to do with its possession.
Nevertheless, the jury did convict him of six counts of possession of sexual exploitation of a child, and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 years old. Jurors also acquitted him of another count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 years old, according to the repository.
Ericsson is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5 for sentencing.