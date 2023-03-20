Thomas Rowley

A jury convicted a Boise man of first-degree murder for killing his 4-month-old son.

Thomas Rowley, 25, was found guilty on Thursday following a monthlong trial. He was arrested in June 2020 and accused of severely shaking his son, Milo, before dropping him face-first in his crib, which caused a fatal brain injury, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. 

