A jury convicted a Boise man of first-degree murder for killing his 4-month-old son.
Thomas Rowley, 25, was found guilty on Thursday following a monthlong trial. He was arrested in June 2020 and accused of severely shaking his son, Milo, before dropping him face-first in his crib, which caused a fatal brain injury, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
Rowley waited more than four hours before calling dispatch to get assistance for his son, who later died at a local hospital, the release said.
The jury deliberated for approximately six hours before reaching a verdict, the release said.
The maximum punishment for first-degree murder is up to life imprisonment. Rowley's sentencing is scheduled for May 22.
“The abuse and homicide of Milo is heartbreaking for his loved ones, our community, and every single person involved in this case,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “I greatly appreciate the time and attention the jury put into this lengthy trial. And finally, I am thankful for the tireless work of my trial team, the numerous Boise Police Detectives assigned to this case who did a thorough investigation, and all of the medical experts involved who are dedicated professionals doing difficult work. These partnerships are incredibly important to ensuring our ability to obtain justice for child abuse victims.”