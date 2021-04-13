BOISE — One of nine Treasure Valley men arrested in a November 2019 sting operation targeting the sexual abuse of children was found guilty by a jury in federal court.
A jury on Monday found Jordan Michael Drake, 33, of Boise guilty of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted use of interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho said in a news release.
Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye presided over the trial, which began April 5.
According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Drake communicated online with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl, the news release said.
During the communications, Drake attempted to persuade, induce, and entice the minor into engaging in sexual activity with him and requested the minor’s address so that he could meet with the minor for sexual activity, where law enforcement officers arrested him, according to the release.
“Online predators who attempt to entice minors take advantage of our most precious resource, our children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr.
The charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years and up to lifetime of supervised release.
The charge of attempted use of interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor carries a sentence of up to five years of federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years and up to lifetime of supervised release. Drake will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Drake is scheduled to be sentenced July 27 at the federal courthouse in Boise.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the investigation was part of “Operation Butterball,” a joint state and federal undercover operation conducted in Ada County in November 2019 to identify individuals predisposed to meet minors for sexual contact.
Participating agencies included Homeland Security Investigations, Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Idaho State Police, Meridian Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, Rupert Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Five of the nine arrested in the sting faced a state charge and four faced a federal charge, the Idaho Press previously reported. Of those charged federally, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, those who have been sentenced include:
- Jesse Kelly-Castillo, 24, of Boise, sentenced by Nye on Dec. 9 to to 10 years in federal prison
- Maxwell Hennerley, 24, formerly of Boise, sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill on Jan. 7 to five years in federal prison
- Vern Leeroy Moore, 56, of Kuna, sentenced by Nye on April 7 to five years in federal prison
Christopher Niday, 54, of Summerville, Oregon, was also arrested as a result of Operation Butterball and sentenced by Nye on Oct. 20 to four years in federal prison.