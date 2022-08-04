A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on South Maple Grove Road in Boise early Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua M. Blair is also charged with felony burglary in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The fire occurred in southwest Boise at 5645 S. Maple Grove Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fire crews arrived to find an active fire on the first floor that moved into the attic space. They were able to quickly knock down the blaze but not before the church sustained significant fire damage, the sheriff’s office said.
A witness told deputies they saw a man wearing a black sweatshirt leave the church area right before the fire started. Deputies began searching the area when a man approached them and provided information that led them to Blair who was sitting in a truck nearby, the sheriff’s office said.
Blair was allegedly wearing a black sweatshirt and one of his hands was bleeding. Deputies determined he injured his hand when he broke a window to get inside the church, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies determined Blair allegedly set the fire on purpose and arrested him on the first-degree arson charge, booking him into jail just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. He is also charged with burglary because the sheriff’s office said he broke into the church with the intent to set it on fire.
The charge of first-degree arson is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Blair’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 11.