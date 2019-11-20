BOISE — Police arrested a Boise man Wednesday on suspicion of possession of child pornography, and the Idaho Office of the Attorney General is asking for help from anyone who might have information about the case.
Ronald Brockner, 60, faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a child — all felonies — according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository.
Authorities began investigating the case after getting a tip from an electronic service provider. The tip ultimately led to the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force investigation and Brockner’s booking into the Ada County Jail, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and could lead to more charges, the release states. Anyone with information about the case or Brockner can call the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 208-947-8700.
Brockner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.