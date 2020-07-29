BOISE — Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office are concerned a Boise man arrested on suspicion of child abuse charges could have other victims, and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.
John E. Torres, 28, turned himself in to the Ada County Jail Monday night. Deputies believe he had sexual contact with three preteen girls multiple times between 2012 and 2015, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s blog. He was booked into the jail and held on a $500,000 bond.
Detectives began investigating the case in May, after a third party told them Torres had had sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl in 2015 at a home near Star.
As they investigated, according to the post, deputies found evidence Torres had also had sexual contact with two other girls in the northwest Boise area around the same time. The incidents occurred in two homes in the area, deputies believe.
A judge issued a warrant for Torres’ arrest on July 23 on suspicion of four felony counts of lewd conduct and two felony counts of sex abuse of a child younger than 16 years old.