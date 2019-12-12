BOISE — A 39-year-old Boise man is facing three felony charges related to the kidnapping of a 17-year-old, according to the Boise Police Department.
On Tuesday, Boise Police responded to a residence on East Red Cedar Lane to check for a 17-year-old reported runaway, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams.
The reported runaway was found with suspect Robert Havery.
Williams said police learned Havery had picked up the teenager, who he knew, not far from her residence in Oregon on Saturday. Havery reportedly brought the teen to his residence in Boise without her parents' knowledge and, police say, with the purpose of committing a sexual battery.
Havery was arrested and charged with felony first-degree kidnapping for the purpose of ransom or committing rape and two felony counts of sexual battery of a child. Havery is currently being held in the Ada County Jail.