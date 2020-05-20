BOISE — A Boise man is facing charges five months after police say he raped a woman.
Siyad Matan, 21, is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to online court records. Police believe on Dec. 27 he sexually assaulted a woman in a parked car, according to Haley Williams, police spokeswoman. Police also believe Matan wouldn’t let the woman leave the car during the course of the incident, which is relevant for the kidnapping charge.
Matan knew the woman, according to Williams. Police investigated the incident, and sent their investigation to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. Matan was arrested Tuesday, according to Williams.
Matan appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and a judge set his bail at $50,000, according to online court records. His next court appearance is set for June 3.