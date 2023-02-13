Boise dumpster fire arrest

Crews work to extinguish a dumpster fire in Boise. The Boise Fire Department and officers with Boise Police responded to 11 similar fires between Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. 

 Boise Police Department

Originally published Feb. 10 on KTVB.COM.

A Boise man is facing five arson-related felonies after he was arrested Friday morning in connection to a string of recent fires in the downtown area, according to the Boise Police Department.

