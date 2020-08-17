BOISE — A 31-year-old man is in the Ada County Jail following a Saturday night Boise crash that sent a cyclist to the hospital.
Jeremiah Lally of Boise was booked into the jail not long after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. His arrest followed a crash at roughly 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. Rose Hill and S. Ruby Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The crash was a hit and run, and it involved a truck and a bicycle, according to the release. Paramedics and firefighters arrived while police began their investigation. First responders took the man who had been riding the bicycle to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Lally, meanwhile, was booked into the jail on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, according to the jail’s website.