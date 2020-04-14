BOISE — Police on Sunday night arrested a Boise man they say shot another man after an argument.
Christopher Moorefield, 22, was booked into the Ada County Jail early Monday morning on suspicion of aggravated battery and the use of a deadly weapon in the alleged commission of that crime, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police believe Moorefield and another man got into an argument on Owyhee Street, and that the case’s victim got into a car to leave. They believe Moorefield then shot the man multiple times.
The man then drove to the area of Overland Road and Vista Avenue, where police found him. Paramedics responded as well; they took the man to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police were able to link Moorefield to the shooting based on preliminary information, according to the release. Officers arrested him and a magistrate judge set his bail at $150,000 according to online court records.