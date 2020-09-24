BOISE — Boise police have arrested a man they say approached a car with a gun earlier this month after the driver honked the horn at him.
Police responded to the incident at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 6600 block of West Fairview Avenue after a driver honked at the vehicle in front of them, urging them to move forward, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The driver who had been honked at — later identified as Robert Hower, 26, of Boise — got out of his vehicle, holding a gun, and started yelling at the people in the other car, according to police.
Detectives conducted an initial investigation into the incident and on Tuesday they arrested Hower. Online court records show he’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of those alleged assaults.
A judge set Hower’s bond at $50,000 on the assault charge, but he also was booked in on a probation violation, on which he is not bailable, according to the jail’s website.
He’s next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5.