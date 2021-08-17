We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

A Boise man has been arrested and charged with a felony after allegedly getting upset about a neighbor's loud music and firing several shots from a high-powered rifle into the air.
Police say Robert Chad Heiner, 53, exited his home in the 1500 block of Sunrise Manor Way on Saturday, pointed a rifle at one person and fired multiple rounds from the firearm before going back inside. Police responded to the incident around 9:25 p.m. Saturday and evacuated nearby residents from their homes. No one was injured during the altercation.
Heiner was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits.
