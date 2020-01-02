BOISE — A magistrate judge on Monday ordered a Boise man accused of torturing and killing his ex-girlfriend to undergo a mental-competency evaluation.
David Randall, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 56-year-old Darla Fletcher of Meridian. Randall and Fletcher had dated in the past, but had broken up about a month prior to her death in mid-December, according to prosecutors.
On Dec. 15, Fletcher went to Randall’s Northwest Boise home, near the intersection of Bloom and State streets, to pick up some things she had there, police and prosecutors believe.
Fletcher’s son had gone looking for her the next day, Dec. 16, after she failed to show up for work. He found her body at Randall’s home, according to prosecutors. Randall was also on the scene. Police arrested him the next day, and a judge later declined to issue bond in his case.
On Monday, Fourth Judicial District Magistrate Judge Michael Oths ordered Randall to undergo a competency evaluation to gauge whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.
“The defendant is ordered to be examined by a psychiatrist or licensed psychologist designated by the Department of Health and Welfare as soon as possible,” according to the order.
In Idaho, only a judge can determine if a person accused of a crime is mentally competent to stand trial.
If a person is found mentally incompetent — meaning they cannot understand the court proceedings and assist in their defense in a meaningful way — they are committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to receive treatment. In some cases, if they are found “dangerously mentally ill,” they may be committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction to receive treatment instead.
Idaho is one of only four states — along with Montana, Utah and Kansas — without an insanity defense. That means if at any time a person’s competency is “restored” — meaning a judge determines they are fit enough for a case to proceed — they are returned to court to face the charges filed against them.
Randall is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 15 for a preliminary hearing.