BOISE — A Boise man accused of fatally shaking his infant son pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday morning.
Thomas Rowley, 22, faces the charge in connection with the June death of his 4-month-old son, Milo Thomas Rowley. Prosecutors have accused Thomas Rowley of shaking the baby for between 15 and 20 seconds out of “frustration,” KTVB reports. The baby would later die at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Thomas Rowley on Wednesday entered the not guilty plea to the single charge he faced. He remains in the Ada County Jail with a $1 million bail.