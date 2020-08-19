BOISE — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Boise man accused of beating a man to death in Ann Morrison Park in October.
Andrew Ray Garcia, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, grand theft, and destruction of evidence. Police and prosecutors say he beat Roque Leon Arellano, 47, to death in the park late on the night of Oct. 16 or early on the morning of Oct. 17. Detectives started investigating after Arellano’s body was found in the park. Garcia was arrested on the morning of Oct. 18.
The grand jury indictment means the jury found enough evidence for the case to move forward. Grand juries meet in secret and they take the place of a public preliminary hearing, in which a judge decides if the case can proceed. Defendants are not allowed to be present or present evidence at a grand jury proceeding.
A judge in December declared Garcia dangerously mentally ill, which means he is unfit for trial. Usually, when a person is mentally incompetent to stand trial, they are admitted to a state psychiatric hospital to receive treatment until they are fit to stand trial. If they’re determined to be dangerously mentally ill, though, they receive treatment at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
This spring, officials determined Garcia was fit to stand trial. His next scheduled court appearance is an arraignment, set for Aug. 28, at which Garcia will likely enter a plea.