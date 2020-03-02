BOISE — A Boise man accused of trying to arrange the kidnapping or murder of a 7-year-old girl he’s accused of abusing in a pending court case will remain in jail on a $5 million bail, a judge decided Monday.
Byron Ely, 60, is charged with criminal solicitation to commit a crime, a felony; he was arrested Friday. Boise police detectives began investigating the case in February after another person approached them, Katelyn Farley, the case’s prosecutor, said in court during Ely’s arraignment Monday. The person told police Ely had asked for help “getting rid of the victim” in Ely’s other criminal case, Farley explained. In that case, a grand jury had indicted Ely of molesting a 7-year-old girl in March 2019. That case is scheduled to go to trial later this month, according to court records.
The person told police Ely “wanted (the alleged victim) kidnapped or murdered along with two of her family members,” Farley said.
“The defendant offered this person two vehicles in exchange for doing this,” Farley said. “The defendant also wanted it to look like one of the family members had been molesting the child, and then a few days later, the defendant again contacted this same person about murdering the child and her family.”
According to Farley, the person told police Ely was pushing for the crime to be committed, because of the impending trial date.
Boise police detectives helped the person set up a recorded phone call with Ely, Farley said. During that phone call, which took place Feb. 24, the person indicated he had a friend who was in town and could help dispose of the bodies, Farley said. In another call, “the defendant told this person, ‘Rest assured we will figure this out,’” Farley said.
A judge on Friday issued a warrant for Ely’s arrest, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository. Ely was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 9:30 p.m. that night.
“The state believes he is a grave risk to the victim and her family members,” Farley said, in asking Magistrate Judge Kira Dale not to lower Ely’s bond. “He is a risk to this community and he has incentive to flee.”
Ely had hired a lawyer previously, but the lawyer wasn’t present in court Monday; because of that, Katelyn Enterkine, a public defender, agreed to represent him during the hearing. She argued a $5 million bail was more or less the same as no bail at all.
“(Ely) is really eager to get home to take care of his family and his pets,” Enterkine said. “At this time I think a $5 million bond is very large, much larger than in cases where actual crimes of violence are alleged against a victim.”
He’d showed up for other court dates in his other case, she pointed out, even after he bonded out of jail on a $100,000 bond. He was a veteran, she said, and he was active in his church and The Elks.
Regardless, Dale kept the bail amount at the current amount. She scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 16.
Meanwhile, the two-day trial in Ely’s other case — in which he’s charged with lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 years old — is slated to begin March 17. However, Ely is scheduled to appear in court before then on that case, on Friday, for a pre-trial conference.