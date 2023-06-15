Boise Zoning hearing

Mayor Lauren McLean and members of the Boise City Council hear public testimony regarding the proposed Modern Zoning Code, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise’s city council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve the zoning code rewrite and send it to first reading. The rewrite aims to change how Boise grows by increasing density and limiting sprawl.

The change has inspired many emotions in Boiseans and showcased a generational divide in the city, from young people who feel left behind by the American dream to many older people who don’t want their American dream disrupted.

