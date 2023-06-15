Boise’s city council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve the zoning code rewrite and send it to first reading. The rewrite aims to change how Boise grows by increasing density and limiting sprawl.
The change has inspired many emotions in Boiseans and showcased a generational divide in the city, from young people who feel left behind by the American dream to many older people who don’t want their American dream disrupted.
Many people debated whether the stipulations in the proposed code would actually deliver on promises of walkability and affordability or whether it would just lead to more expensive apartments and congestion.
The decision followed four days of testimony in front of the city council. Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission held four days of hearings in April. Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the proposed rewrite. It then went to city council for a final decision.
The rewrite will become effective on Dec. 1, 2023.
