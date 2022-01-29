As the pandemic continues to rage in Idaho, another public health crisis is worsening: mental health.
Calls to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline were up last year, Boise Public Library Director Jessica Dorr said during Tuesday’s Boise City Council Strategic Planning Session. Many mental health needs are unmet because of a low number of facilities and providers, according to Dorr’s presentation.
“Every day, at all of our locations, we interact with people who are in various levels of mental health crisis,” Dorr said. “We are a trusted accessible public space so people come to us with those needs.”
The library is a space where Idahoans are coming to ask for help on a daily basis.
The Boise City Council has already approved the new position of mental health coordinator, Dorr said. On Tuesday, Dorr came to the council to follow up after a December meeting where the position was approved.
Human Resources is finalizing the job posting for the coordinator, who will report to the head of public services, Dorr said. The new mental health coordinator will be based in the downtown library but will hold office hours at all locations.
Part of the goal is for the coordinator to identify training needs amongst library staff, and to serve as a single point of contact for all social services, including organizations like Catch and Jesse Tree. In addition, the coordinator would work directly with the public, for example, in areas like helping people apply for social security or housing.
Boise City Council members previously expressed support for the idea at the December council meeting, and again voiced their approval on Tuesday.
“It’s the community policing without the policing part and without the guns. It’s where folks feel that they will be received without judgment, without fear,” Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez said. “This is nothing against our police force, but that is an area that our community I think has been highlighting recently.”
Sánchez also said other government entities could direct resources to the issue, including the state of Idaho and Ada County.
With the population growth and the pandemic, mental health needs in the Gem State have increased, the Idaho Press previously reported.
"Idaho was undeserved when I moved...to Idaho from South Carolina four-and-a-half years ago," Psychiatrist and Saint Alphonsus Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic Medical Director Stephen Byrd told the Idaho Press in July.
A 2019 report by the Idaho’s Behavioral Health Alliance found the state had a "critical shortage" in its behavioral health workforce "due to low wages, and lack of: resources; culturally-responsive services; quality clinical supervision; ongoing training in evidence-based practices; and targeted recruitment and retention."
The Meridian Police Department has a crisis intervention team, since law enforcement are often the first responders to mental health crises. Ada County has their own version as well.
Dorr said library staff are seeing people come in asking for help with things like social security. The entry into social services is “new and scary” for people, Dorr said.
“It’s very unsatisfying when someone walks in and says ‘I don’t have a reason to live. Can you help me?’ And my staff, our option right now is to hand somebody the number for the suicide hotline or to call 911,” Dorr said. “That’s not meeting people’s needs.”