Around 66% of households in Boise experience download speeds less than 100 megabits per second, city of Boise Chief Information Officer Alexandra Winkler said in Tuesday’s strategic planning session.
Boise’s download speeds are on par with Meridian but slightly lower than Eagle, Winkler said. Even fewer households have upload speeds at or higher than 100 megabits per second, according to Winkler’s presentation.
“This (download speed) is the kind of thing that you need to watch or stream video,” Winkler said. “The upload speeds … this is what you need to be able to actively engage in Google classroom or a meeting from home.”
Though there are multiple internet service providers in Boise, the providers for the most part do not overlap or compete with each other. Essentially, most areas are only served by one provider, despite multiple providers offering internet in the Treasure Valley.
“Internet access generally and broadband has been a tremendous market success in getting broadband to communities,” Councilmember Patrick Bageant said. “There’s a big market failure in expanding and improving that technology. The blunt way to put it is that the ISPs have divided up our communities and they don’t compete with each other on a block by block basis.”
Most areas in Boise don’t have access to fast enough broadband speeds, and internet service is more expensive than in “peer cities,” according to Winkler’s presentation.
The city of Boise doesn’t know the exact locations with inadequate speeds, who is experiencing which barriers to digital access and each neighborhood’s needs.
CTC Technology and Energy did a broadband study for the city and evaluated the idea of a city-funded conduit system. However, the study concluded it would be costly, since the market is already saturated and the city does not own the right-of-way.
Another option is incentivizing a private provider to take on part of the finance and risk, said Vice President for Broadband Strategy Ziggy Rivkin-Fish. But this is also a risky option, because there aren’t significant unserved areas that could generate revenues. The capital costs would also still be high.
“The city will likely need to provide significant public funding to incentivize a partner to assist in achieving the city’s broadband goals,” Rivkin-Fish said.
Already, TDS Telecom and CenturyLink are investing in upgrading their existing network, said Rivkin-Fish.
“But as you can imagine, they are likely to cherry-pick and prioritize areas with higher revenue potential,” Rivkin-Fish said. “So it’s certainly not going to be an even upgrade.”
CTC’s recommendations are to pursue regional collaboration, do an equity study, build where funding support is available and “reduce infrastructure congestion through dig once policies.” Basically, dig once policies involve breaking ground once to do multiple projects.
Some of the funds the city can use include American Rescue Plan Act funds and Housing and Urban Development funds.
The city currently owns three mines of non-consecutive fiber underneath downtown as well as a fiber ring around the airport. Boise also leases dark-fiber, Winkler said.
“In effect, the city government is its own ISP (internet service provider),” Winkler said. “We can build on not only that kind of fiber, but we can build on the expertise.”