BOISE — The city of Boise is preparing to begin a project to add at least 300 homes to the Lusk District as part of a joint effort with Boise State University.

Boise Lusk District plans

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announces plans to add at least 300 homes to the Lusk District as part of a joint effort with Boise State University during a press conference on Monday.

Mayor Lauren McLean made an official announcement about the project following the State Board of Education’s decision last week allowing the university to enter a joint powers agreement with the city for the project.

University Park Apartments

A courtyard area at the University Park Apartments near the Boise State University campus.
University Park Apartments

The University Park Apartments near the Boise State University campus, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

